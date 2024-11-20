Watch CBS News
Body, car recovered from Baltimore County marina, Natural Resources Police say

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A body and a car were recovered from a marina in Baltimore County Wednesday morning, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.  

Officials said Maryland Park Service rangers were notified that a white SUV was submerged near the boat ramp of Dundee Creek Marina in Gunpowder Falls State Park around 8 a.m. 

The vehicle was towed from the water and no one was found inside, according to officials. However, shortly after a body was found slightly outside the marina basin, officials said.  

The marina is closed to the public as Natural Resources Police investigate.  

