Large fire sparks at Dundalk recycling plant

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County fire crews are working to put out a large three-alarm blaze at a Dundalk recycling plant.

3rd ALARM BUILDING FIRE | 1936 Rettman Ln. #Dundalk | Crews battling large building fire at recycling plant | Exterior operations only | Partial collapse of building | No reports of injury at this time | PIO enroute. DT1728 pic.twitter.com/VkT1bwuocE — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 18, 2025

The blaze sparked off at Owl Metals, a recycling center on 1936 Rettman Ln.

A fire official told WJZ Reporter Kaicey Baylor that homes close to the plant were evacuated after the building partially collapsed.

Baltimore County firefighters are working to put out a three-alarm fire at a recycling plant in Dundalk.



A fire official said homes close to the plant, Owl Metals, were evacuated due to a partial collapse of the building.@wjz pic.twitter.com/fo9m0X9kjJ — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 19, 2025

Zero injuries reported

No injuries have been reported yet, according to BCoFD.

Multiple fire rescue boats and Baltimore City Fire units responded to the scene as well.

All lanes have been closed in both directions on MD 157 between Bethlehem Blvd and Merritt Blvd, per the Maryland State Highway Administration (MDSHA).

ALERT: Baltimore County; Off road structural fire on MD 157 between Bethlehem Blvd and Merritt Blvd; All lanes closed in both directions; #MDTraffic as. — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 19, 2025

Baltimore County Police Department also took to X to warn drivers to avoid Peninsula Expressway and the Stansbury Park areas of Dundalk as crews work to battle the fire.

Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.