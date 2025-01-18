Large fire sparks at Dundalk recycling plant
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County fire crews are working to put out a large three-alarm blaze at a Dundalk recycling plant.
The blaze sparked off at Owl Metals, a recycling center on 1936 Rettman Ln.
A fire official told WJZ Reporter Kaicey Baylor that homes close to the plant were evacuated after the building partially collapsed.
Zero injuries reported
No injuries have been reported yet, according to BCoFD.
Multiple fire rescue boats and Baltimore City Fire units responded to the scene as well.
All lanes have been closed in both directions on MD 157 between Bethlehem Blvd and Merritt Blvd, per the Maryland State Highway Administration (MDSHA).
Baltimore County Police Department also took to X to warn drivers to avoid Peninsula Expressway and the Stansbury Park areas of Dundalk as crews work to battle the fire.
Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.