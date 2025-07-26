Man rescued after drowning reported at Baltimore pool

A man is in serious condition after he was rescued from a reported drowning at a Baltimore pool Saturday night, according to police and fire officials.

The incident occurred at the new Walter P. Carter Neighborhood Pool, which first opened in June.

Baltimore officials respond to reported drowning

Baltimore Fire and Police officials responded to the reported drowning at 820 E. 43rd Street around 8:40 p.m.

When they arrived, police saw a 25-year-old man in the pool with community members trying to remove him.

A police helicopter that was patrolling the area landed near the back of the school. An officer immediately began CPR as fire officials arrived on the scene to provide medical care, police said.

The man was revived and taken to a hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The pool is scheduled to close at 8 p.m., according to Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Swim safety

When the Walter P. Carter Neighborhood Pool opened in June, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott emphasized the importance of water safety.

"We want them to come and have fun in a safe way. Never swim when there isn't a lifeguard," he said.

Brooke Bartko, Executive Director of Swim Operations at the Y in Central Maryland, previously recommended that amateur swimmers have a buddy who can be accountable while in the water.

"Drowning can happen in as little as a second, so we really want to make sure that we're focusing on those people in the pool," Bartko said.