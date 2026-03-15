Maryland drivers frustrated by skyrocketing gas prices as war with Iran continues

Maryland drivers say they are frustrated with the skyrocketing gas prices, which continue to rise amid the war with Iran.

Gas prices continued to rise across the country this weekend, up on average 0.77 cents per gallon from last month, according to AAA.

"It's very frustrating, it's ridiculously frustrating," said a customer who was pumping gas in Baltimore. "It's at a point where you feel like, why are you working so hard? We're working harder and paying more for everything. So that's how I feel."

On average, the gas price is .12 cents higher than last week at a Royal Farms in Baltimore's Locust Point. According to AAA, the national average is $3.69 per gallon, which is up 24 cents from last week.

"I didn't even realize it was $3.60," another customer said. "I had my boyfriend pump my gas, and he told me they were going up, but that's quite a bit higher than it was last week."

Why are gas prices inflated?

That frustration seems to be felt amongst many consumers who have to buy gas to get to work and run errands.

But as the conflict between the US and Iran continues, the price of crude oil is now up to $97 per barrel, which is driving up the cost of fuel.

"When the supply chain on any product is disrupted, the prices are probably going to go up and that's what we're seeing with the war in Iran," said Mackenzie Raetz, the editor at The Penny Hoarder. "Less crude oil is coming out of the Middle East so gas gets more expensive,"

Raetz says a recent survey showed Americans were spending $1,100 per month on transportation costs, including fuel.

With this price hike, that number is now even higher.

How to get deals on gas prices

Raetz encourages consumers to download apps like Waze and GasBuddy to see where to buy the cheapest gas in your area, or the Upside app that offers cashback on gas.

She also says people should join rewards programs at their local gas stations to get better deals, because it might be some time before we see prices start to level out.

"Even things like maintaining proper tire pressure and clearing things out of your car can help because when your tire pressure is low or your car is super weighed down, your engine has to work harder to move your car forward and that lowers your fuel economy," Raetz said.

Drivers told WJZ that until the prices come down, they will change their habits.

"Anytime prices go up, you change habits," a driver said. "No longer going out with family like I used to, can't afford to spend that extra money. I need that money for gas to go to work. And if you can't get to work, you can't pay your bills. You can't pay your bills, you can't survive."

"Maybe try to drive around less when I can," said another driver.

According to the app Gas Buddy, Sundays are the cheapest day to buy gas and prices tend to increase at the end of the week before the weekend.