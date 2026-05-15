Woman and man killed in southwest Baltimore double shooting

A woman and a man were killed in a double shooting in southwest Baltimore early Friday, city police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street around 12:50 a.m. Once on scene, police found a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where they died, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

The double shooting comes as Baltimore continues to experience a historic decline in violent crime.

In April, the city reported its fewest monthly homicides since 1970, with four cases.

As of May 15, the city has recorded a 19% drop in homicides, with 35 cases so far this year, compared to 43 at this time last year, police data shows. There have been 99 non-fatal shootings this year, compared to 109 at this time last year.

At the end of April, several other non-violent crime categories were also down. Carjackings declined by 38%, burglaries declined by 17% and auto thefts were down 11% compared to last year, according to data from the mayor's office.