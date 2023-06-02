Maryland doctors accused of sharing private medical records with Russia headed toward retrial

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland intends to retry Anna Gabrielian, a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, an active duty major in the Army.

The two doctors have been accused of sharing the private medical records of their patients with Russia. They claimed they were entrapped, according to court records.

Earlier this month, jurors announced that they could not unanimously agree on the guilt or innocence of two doctors.

There was a single holdout juror who believed the government entrapped the defendants and that lead Judge Stephanie Gallagher to declare a mistrial.

The entrapment issue came up because jurors were presented with five hours of video recorded by an undercover FBI agent. The videos were the basis of the government's case. The agent posed as a Russian government official and first confronted Gabrielian in a Johns Hopkins Hospital parking garage as she headed to work.

Gabrielian told the jury she feared for her life and the lives of her family both in Maryland and Russia if she refused to share confidential medical files with an undercover FBI agent who she thought was a member of Russian intelligence.

A letter to Judge Stephanie Gallagher from U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron dated June 1 states that the U.S. government "is prepared to proceed to retrial against both defendants as soon as the court's schedule permits."

