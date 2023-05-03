Watch CBS News
Hopkins doctor and U.S. Army doctor claim entrapment in Russia conspiracy case

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

The Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist and her spouse, an Army doctor, who are charged with providing sensitive medical information to an undercover FBI agent who they believed was a representative of the Russian government are seeking to argue that they were entrapped, new court records show.

The trial of Anna Gabrielian and Jamie Lee Henry is slated for May 22, with an undercover FBI agent who courted the couple appearing under heavy security and in "light disguise," federal prosecutors said in recent court papers.

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Hopkins doctor and U.S. Army doctor claim entrapment in Russia conspiracy case

First published on May 3, 2023 / 6:34 PM

