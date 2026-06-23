Baltimore councilman hopes to unseat incumbent in Democratic primary for Maryland's 7th district

Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway is hoping to unseat Incumbent Congressman Kweisi Mfume in the Democratic race for Maryland's 7th district.

During interviews earlier this month, both candidates told WJZ that the heated race is critical when it comes to taking on Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration.

But their plans to do so differ.

Conway prides himself on hearing from the people and building trust between politicians and Maryland communities.

"It's not easy to challenge someone that you admire and respect," Conway said. "As much as I admired him, I knew that something needed to change. And overwhelmingly, the conversations that I've had with people, the people of Baltimore and Baltimore County, they agree."

He's pushing promises to bring down high energy costs, address affordable housing and improve public safety.

Incumbent Mfume said those issues are also among his top priorities. But he argues that his extensive resume serving as congressman and president of the NAACP makes him the man for the job.

"Everybody knows me," Mfume said. "They know where I am on issues; they can usually count on me over and over and over again. As opposed to someone you don't know who does not have a track record, but who can say nice things and make you feel good. We can't afford that. Not at this point in our history. We just can't afford to take a chance right now."