Maryland receives federal Disaster Declaration to help farmers impacted by spring freeze

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Maryland to address a spring freeze that wiped out crops for some farmers.

Gov. Wes Moore issued a formal request for the designation in May after the cold snap in mid-April caused "catastrophic damage" to some specialty crops, like perennial fruit trees and grapevines. The request came after the Maryland Farm Service Agency (MFSA) found losses to 94% of apple crops, 99% of peach crops and 98% of barley crops in some counties.

According to the Maryland Wineries Association (MWA), the cold snap could lead to $2.4 million in losses for Maryland wineries.

"Maryland's farmers are the backbone of our state's economy, our heritage and our food security," Gov. Moore said. "When our agricultural community faces unprecedented climate challenges through no fault of their own, it is our duty to respond with urgency."

Federal Disaster Declaration

A total of 12 Maryland counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas: Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Washington and Wicomico counties.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said the agency was unable to make a "complete and accurate" determination of production losses for the following six counties: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Kent, Prince George's, and St. Mary's.

The agency will make a determination about those six counties at a later date.

The declaration allows the state to access low-interest emergency loans and credit extensions for eligible producers. The program will help cover production costs and protect thousands of jobs, the governor's office said.

"This federal designation provides an important safety net to support what will be a multi-year recovery process," said Kevin Atticks, Maryland Secretary of Agriculture. "Our producers are facing millions of dollars in ongoing maintenance costs without the crop income they rely on. Moving forward, the state will continue to work side-by-side with federal agencies and our congressional delegation to deploy every tool at our disposal to navigate this environmental volatility and preserve marketplace stability."

Impacted farmers are encouraged to contact their county USDA Farm Service Agency to review eligibility and apply.

Find more information here.

April freeze destroys crops

Early on the morning of April 21, temperatures in Maryland dropped into the low 20s after weeks of unseasonably warm weather.

Data confirmed that the cold snap led to crop losses that exceeded the 30% threshold required for a federal declaration and revealed historic damage across multiple counties, according to the governor.

"Despite the lack of harvestable yields, Maryland growers face millions of dollars in labor and crop maintenance costs simply to protect the long-term infrastructure and health of perennial plants for future seasons," the governor said.

The freeze occurred as Maryland continued to see severe drought conditions, causing additional strain on farm operations.

"These emergency loans will provide a vital financial lifeline, allowing growers to meet recovery needs such as replacing essential equipment, reorganizing farming operations, or refinancing certain debts as they navigate a challenging year," the Maryland Farm Bureau said.