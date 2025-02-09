Maryland disability advocates warn proposed $200 million budget cut imperils vital work

BALTIMORE -- Programs that serve Marylanders with disabilities could lose $200 million in state funding amid a nearly $3 billion budget deficit.

Advocates for those with disabilities say these cuts will impact more than 18,000 Marylanders and their families.

Gov. Wes Moore says it will take both increased revenues and reduced spending to make up the gap. In his presentation of the budget last month, Moore committed to generating new revenue while also cutting $2 billion from the budget.

In the proposed budget to address the deficit and increasing costs to care for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Developmental Disabilities Administration would lose $200 million in state funding.

Advocates for Marylanders with disabilities say this cut is unacceptable and that it turns back the clock on civil rights. State leaders say this cut was one of the most difficult cuts, but that funding overall has increased in the last three years.

The budget remains the biggest topic of discussion this session. The state needs to adopt a balanced plan by April.

Protesting the proposed budget cuts

To the chants of "Save Our Services" and "No More Cuts," hundreds gathered in Annapolis last week to rally against the proposed cuts, calling on the state to do more and cut somewhere else.

The Maryland Developmental Disabilities Coalition says if this budget passes, $457 million will be cut to developmental disabilities services: $200 million from state cuts, and the other half from matching federal funds.

Among the cuts, the state seeks to eliminate a grant program to fund Low Intensity Support Services – like summer camps. The budget also calls for changes to the Self-Directed Services program where Marylanders with disabilities can choose their care.

"I'm responsible for the hiring, training and retaining of my own support staff, but if these budget cuts go into effect, I may lose support staff," said Matt Rice, the executive director of People on the Go Maryland, who self-directs his care and acts as an employer for his support staff.

"That's not acceptable"

The cuts would also impact those who receive provider-based care. Some advocates say that while overall funding is up for these programs, cutting funding turns back the clock on civil rights.

"They [services] help them live their lives. They help them have jobs. They help them be able to be in the community," said Laura Howell, CEO of Maryland Association of Community Services. "They would be forced to go into nursing homes, institutions and hospitals, and that's not acceptable."

Last month, the Moore-Miller Administration said this cut will increase efficiency and provide more equitable services. According to the state, it is reducing spending to match that of the FY2024 budget.

"While the actions will be difficult for some constituencies, this is one of the most difficult proposals in the budget that we're bringing the General Assembly. We have targeted actions that better leverage federal funding and align Maryland's program more closely with federal guidance and practices in other states," said Sec. Helene Grady, with the Department of Budget and Management.

"What's the alternative?"

The state says this administration has increased funding by more than two thirds since FY2023. Some advocacy groups say that isn't enough.

"If Gov. Moore is serious about not leaving anyone behind, we need to find another way to pay for the state's deficit that is not on the backs of people with disabilities," Rice said.

"The state has a responsibility to support people. So, if these services, go away. What's the alternative?" Howell added.