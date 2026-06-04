More dirt bikes, ATVs seized as Baltimore police crack down on illegal off-road vehicles

More dirt bikes were seized by Baltimore police as officers continue to crack down on illegal off-road vehicles.

On Tuesday, June 2, police received a community tip which led to a search in the Cameron Village neighborhood, police said. The search targeted a home and a backyard shed.

Officers recovered three dirt bikes and an ATV from the area.

As they were taking the recovered vehicles, police encountered a person riding a dirt bike in the neighborhood. The dirt bike was taken from the rider, officials said.

None of the recovered vehicles had been reported stolen. Charges are pending, according to police.

Crackdown on illegal off-road vehicles

The latest seizures come as police carry out a crackdown on illegal off-road vehicles, which started after a 37-year-old man riding a dirt bike was killed in a crash with an SUV in Northwest Baltimore.

The driver stayed on the scene and will not face charges, according to officials.

Last week, police seized 11 dirt bikes and ATVs during two enforcement events after a community tip led them to a gathering of off-road vehicles.

During one weekend enforcement event, an officer was hit with a dirt bike. The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released, according to police.

Police are searching for the suspect accused of hitting the officer. They also arrested Mautice Green, 30, charging him with attempting to elude police during the incident. He was also charged with seven traffic-related citations, including operating a vehicle without a license.

Police have also taken aim at gas stations, saying they could be fined up to $1,000 or face 90 days in jail for fueling dirt bikes and ATVs.

Baltimore residents with information about dirt bikes, where they are stored, and who is supplying them fuel can contact police through the Dirt Bike Tipline at 443-902-4474 or by emailing DirtBikeTips@baltimorepolice.org.