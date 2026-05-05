37-year-old dirt bike driver killed in crash with SUV in Northwest Baltimore

A 37-year-old man who was driving a dirt bike was killed in a crash with an SUV on Tuesday evening in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to a vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. The dirt bike driver was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, according to police.

Baltimore City Crash Team investigators responded and took control of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police at 410-396-2606 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.