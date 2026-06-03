Man arrested after hitting Baltimore Police officer with dirt bike during citywide crackdown

A Baltimore Police officer was injured after being struck by a dirt bike on Sunday, May 31, officials said.

Officers were conducting crowd control for a club that was letting out in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. During that time, a group of people on dirt bikes and ATVs was traveling through the intersection at Maryland Avenue and Falls Road, officials said.

One officer was injured as police responded to the unlawful activity. The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released, according to police.

Maurice Green, 30, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with attempting to elude police. Green also received seven citations, including one for driving without a license.

The incident comes after Baltimore Police initiated a crackdown on illegal off-road vehicles following a deadly dirt bike crash in early May. A dirt bike driver died after colliding with an SUV. The driver of the SUV will not be charged, police said.

"Driving dirt bikes in that manner is extremely dangerous," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in response to the crash. "Dirt bike culture is here, and it's not going anywhere. This is why we say that you can't be doing these things."

During the last weekend in May, investigators seized 11 dirt bikes during an enforcement event. Officers received a tip that led to a gathering of dirt bikes and ATVs. Nine vehicles were seized during that time. Another two vehicles were taken during a separate enforcement event, police said.

On Tuesday, city police said gas station owners could face fines of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail for supplying fuel to dirt bikes.

According to police, there are other active investigations into illegal dirt biking in the city.

Baltimore residents with information about dirt bikes, where they are stored, and who is supplying them fuel can contact police through the Dirt Bike Tipline at 443-902-4474 or by emailing DirtBikeTips@baltimorepolice.org.