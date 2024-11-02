Maryland Department of National Resources enacts ban on open-air burning amidst wildfire concerns

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources enacted a statewide ban on open-air burning on Friday.

This comes after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, meaning there are higher risks for wildfires due to dry, windy weather conditions. The warning was originally implemented in Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil, and Allegany counties.

However, the ban is now effective in all Maryland counties due to what the department describes as extremely dry conditions that have been persistent across the state and led to an above-average number of wildfires statewide.

24 Wildfires in October

In the announcement, the DNR stated that 24 wildfires burned through 75 acres from October 1 to November 1. This is more than triple the 10-year average of 7 wildfires burning 21 acres during the month of October.

"We do not make these determinations lightly and understand this may require some people to adjust their plans," said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. "However, a ban of this magnitude is necessary to protect the lives and property of Maryland residents and visitors, as well as the state's natural resources. Given the significant risk, this is the only option available to us that will allow for statewide monitoring and enforcement to prevent wildfires due to the dangerous conditions. We will be monitoring the wildfire risk daily to determine when it is safe to lift these restrictions."

According to DNR, the law describes open-air burning as a fire where any material is burned in the open or in a receptacle other than a furnace, incinerator, or other equipment connected to a stack or chimney.

The burn ban prohibits campfires and charcoal grilling. However, the state law does allow the use of propane grills.

Agents from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, along with police officers responsible for upholding state laws, are empowered to enforce the current restrictions. Those found in violation of the ban could face a first-time citation fine of $125.

The ban will remain in effect until the Maryland Forest Service declares that Maryland has received enough precipitation to prevent or reduce the number of wildfires.