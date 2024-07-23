Maryland Democrats say there is "rush of energy" for likely presidential nominee Kamala Harris

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Democrats are galvanizing the vote in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, who made her first presidential campaign stop on Tuesday in Wisconsin.

The state party says there is a new energy as it enters election season.

Maryland's Democratic leadership say they are extremely excited moving into the party's convention in August.

"There has just been this release, this rush of energy, excitement," Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Ken Ulman said.

In the days following the start of Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign, Democrats in Maryland rallied in support. The state party says the voting delegates for the Democratic Convention unanimously agreed to support her.

Moore backs Harris

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who spoke on CBS Mornings, said that while his name won't appear on the ballot this year, he will co-chair Harris's campaign.

"We're hopeful for the future of what it could be if you give us another four years of that kind of leadership," Moore said.

"Delegation is ready to go"

Ulman says the state's delegates for the Democratic Convention unanimously voted to support Harris in a meeting on Monday. This comes as Harris hit the campaign trail in Delaware and Wisconsin.

"The delegation is ready to go to Chicago to support Kamala Harris," Ulman said. "What this did was just put a tremendous amount of wind in our sails that will help all of our candidates."

"Significant progress"

While a non-partisan group, Harris' sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, said her candidacy represents significant progress in the nation – and that she embodies the organization's values.

"Her candidacy represents a significant progress in this nation towards women and communities of color, as she embodies the values and aspirations, we have long championed. Seeing a woman rise to such a prominent position fills us with pride and hope for a future where diversity and equality are at the forefront of decision-making."

Black Girls Votes gets election boost

Black Girls Votes is a Baltimore-based, non-partisan organization that promotes participation in the political process among Black Women and Girls.

In the days following Harris' announcement, the nonprofit said it received numerous texts and phone calls from women and girls excited to volunteer and help in the political process.

"We want them to look at these Black women and say, 'Wow I see myself in them,'" said Nykidra "Nyki" Robinson, founder of Black Girls Vote. "I have young people excited about this election. I have Black women excited about this election and what's important to us is to make sure we are directing that energy."

The organization is hosting a Zoom call on Wednesday to encourage Black girls to participate as the election season nears. The event is happening at 9 p.m. and registration is required.

Maryland Republicans respond

In response to the Harris Campaign, the Maryland Republican Party issued a statement to WJZ saying, "We look forward to Donald J. Trump becoming our next president regardless of who the Democrats eventually decide will be their nominee."