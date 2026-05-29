Woman found dead after becoming trapped during rowhome fire in Baltimore

A woman was found dead after being trapped in a Baltimore rowhome during a fire, officials said Friday.

The fire prompted an extensive emergency response in the 2200 block of Guilford Avenue Thursday afternoon, and also left one firefighter with minor injuries. The firefighter has since been released from the hospital, officials said Friday.

Rowhome fire emergency response

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the middle-of-the-row home. The fire spread through the second and third floors and to adjacent homes, officials said.

Crews conducted an "aggressive and heroic" interior attack after a family member confirmed that a woman was still inside, according to officials. However, firefighters were driven back due to high heat and well-established fire conditions just before a partial collapse in the back of the home.

The fire spread to three other homes while three more were damaged by smoke and water, officials said. Two neighbors were treated for smoke inhalation.

According to officials, crews faced the danger of another structural collapse and faced further setbacks due to open gas leaks, which had to be addressed by Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE). During the ongoing effort, firefighters worked to methodically disassemble the buildings that faced possible collapse.

By Thursday at 10 p.m., fire crews had moved into a recovery phase, and at 2 a.m. Friday morning, the operation was paused until 8 a.m., according to officials.

On Friday morning, crews recovered the woman's body, which was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the exact cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.