1 person missing as rowhome fire prompts emergency response in Baltimore

A person is missing after being trapped in a rowhome during a fire in Baltimore Thursday afternoon, city officials said.

The three-alarm fire prompted an extensive emergency response and left one firefighter with minor injuries, according to officials.

Crews responded to the 2200 block of Guilford Avenue around 12:30 p.m. where fire was showing from a two and a half story, middle-of-the-row home, officials said. The fire had spread to the second and third floors of the home, and into adjacent homes, officials said.

Crews confirmed that a person was trapped inside the home and began an "aggressive and heroic" interior attack, according to Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace.

Due to the well-established, wind-driven fire conditions and high heat, firefighters were driven back just before a partial collapse in the back of the home, officials said.

Additional units were requested as the fire spread to three other homes. Three more homes suffered smoke and water damage, according to officials.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Wallace said. Two people who were a few doors down from the fire were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The trapped occupant remains unaccounted for as of 2:45 p.m., with Wallace saying crews will conduct a "slow methodical operation" to ensure they do not trigger another collapse.

Traffic disruptions are expected in the area.