New York man sentenced to 5 years probation for cyberstalking 6 people in Maryland

A New York man was sentenced to five years of probation for cyberstalking six people in Maryland, according to FBI Baltimore officials.

Richard Michael Roe pleaded guilty in December 2025 to five counts of making harassing phone calls related to a woman he met on the dating app, Bumble, court documents show.

He was also ordered to serve six months of home confinement and complete 500 hours of community service, FBI officials said.

According to court documents, Roe planned an "extensive scheme" to harass and stalk victims. He met a woman online in November 2018. They met in person in January 2019, according to court documents.

After the relationship ended, the victim reported that Roe stalked her on social media before it escalated to emails, prank calls and text messages. He used websites to generate the calls and messages, according to court documents.

Roe also made calls to himself and submitted police reports to make it appear as though he was also being harassed, a move used by cyber criminals, FBI officials said.

According to court documents, the messages that Roe sent to the woman made her feel like she was being physically stalked near her home. She told officials that she spent more than $50,000 to defend and protect herself, saying she "feared for her life," court documents show.

FBI officials said Roe stalked five other people related to the woman, along with two businesses where she worked.

He sent thousands of texts, phone calls and emails between December 2019 and January 2021 and attempted to gain access to the woman's Apple, social media and online shopping accounts, according to court documents.