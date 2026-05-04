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Howard, Carroll among Maryland counties under drought disaster declaration

By
Cutter Martin
Cutter Martin
Meteorologist
Cutter joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March of 2025. Born and raised in the Gulf Coast, Cutter developed his love for weather while tracking hurricanes and watching pop-up summer thunderstorms in Houston. His first on-air role was in Lubbock, Texas, while attending Texas Tech University.
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Cutter Martin,
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

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A years-long stretch of abnormally dry weather continues across Maryland. 

Abnormally dry conditions and/or drought have impacted parts of Maryland for more than two years.  As of early May, much of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions, per the U.S. Drought Monitor. 

The United States Department of Agriculture has declared nine Maryland counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas. The declaration will assist the local agriculture industry as drought impacts business and livelihood. 

Drought Monitor for Maryland - April 30th

Howard and Carroll counties are among the drought disaster counties, which also include Garrett, Allegany, Montgomery, Washington, Frederick, Prince George's, and Charles counties.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released every Thursday, has much of Maryland placed in severe drought states. 

It will take an abnormally wet period of weather to get rid of the drought in Maryland. If drought conditions do not improve significantly over the next several weeks, additional actions may be taken by federal, state, and local agencies. 

No water restrictions are currently in effect. However, this could change heading into summer. 

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