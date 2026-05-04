Howard, Carroll among Maryland counties under drought disaster declaration

A years-long stretch of abnormally dry weather continues across Maryland.

Abnormally dry conditions and/or drought have impacted parts of Maryland for more than two years. As of early May, much of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions, per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The United States Department of Agriculture has declared nine Maryland counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas. The declaration will assist the local agriculture industry as drought impacts business and livelihood.

Howard and Carroll counties are among the drought disaster counties, which also include Garrett, Allegany, Montgomery, Washington, Frederick, Prince George's, and Charles counties.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released every Thursday, has much of Maryland placed in severe drought states.

It will take an abnormally wet period of weather to get rid of the drought in Maryland. If drought conditions do not improve significantly over the next several weeks, additional actions may be taken by federal, state, and local agencies.

No water restrictions are currently in effect. However, this could change heading into summer.