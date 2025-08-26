Maryland Settles Into a Cooler, Comfortable Stretch

A dome of Canadian high pressure is sliding in tonight and sticking around through Thursday, bringing Maryland a stretch of cooler-than-normal and mostly dry weather. It's the kind of late August pattern that makes it feel like fall is sneaking in early.

Tonight and Early Wednesday

Any leftover clouds or sprinkles this evening will fade away after sunset. Skies will clear out overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the state, while some of the cooler valleys dip into the mid-50s.

Midweek Forecast

High pressure will be the main player Wednesday and Thursday, keeping things fair and comfortable. Afternoon highs both days will only reach the upper 70s to around 80, running a few degrees below average. Overnight lows again fall back into the 50s and low 60s, which will make for crisp mornings.

By Thursday night into Friday, another weak system moves through. That may bring a few sprinkles in the mountains and perhaps a stray shower elsewhere. Friday's cold front will slide through with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s before another push of drier, refreshing air arrives by evening.

Heading Into the Weekend and Labor Day

The weekend looks fantastic. Highs will stay near 80 on Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the upper 50s and 60s — great weather for outdoor plans across Maryland.

As we move into Labor Day, we're keeping an eye on a developing low pressure system over the Southeast. Depending on how it evolves, we could see scattered showers as early as Monday. Temperatures on Labor Day should stay in the upper 70s to near 80.

For now, though, we've got a stretch of pleasant late-summer weather ahead — perfect for backyard cookouts, evening walks, or giving the A/C a break before September heat tries to make a comeback.