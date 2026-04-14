Maryland Gov. Moore falls short in push to redraw congressional map

Maryland Democrats rejected an effort to redraw the state's congressional map to boost their party's chances in the midterm elections. It marks a setback for Gov. Wes Moore, who put his clout behind the attempt.

The clock officially ran out on the proposal late Monday night as the state legislative session ended, a casualty of internal party disagreements. In the end, the Maryland Senate left the bill in a committee, with Democrats who control the chamber concerned that it could backfire under judicial review.

Congressional redistricting effort

The unusual mid-decade redistricting, which started when President Trump encouraged Republican-controlled Texas to redraw their map last year, is expected to continue next week. Republicans want to change congressional boundaries during a special legislative session in Florida, while Democrats are asking voters to approve a redistricting referendum in Virginia.

But Democrats will not be poised to pick up a seat in Maryland, where the proposed map would have made it easier for voters to oust the state's lone Republican member of the U.S. House.

The Maryland Redistricting Advisory Commission voted to recommend new Congressional maps on Jan. 20, 2025. Maryland Redistricting Advisory Commission

Disagreement with Maryland Senate president

Moore, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said he disagreed with another powerful Maryland Democrat, state Senate President Bill Ferguson, about "what is required to be able to make sure we're fighting back" against Mr. Trump.

Ferguson has said redistricting could actually cost Democrats seats in Maryland because, in the inevitable legal battle that would ensue, a court could order a new map that would be even less favorable to the party. He refused to budge despite pressure from Moore and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

While speaking at the National Action Network in New York on Thursday with the Rev. Al Sharpton, Moore complained that Mr. Trump was urging some states to redraw maps to favor Republicans, while telling other states to "sit on your hands."

"Don't play with me," Moore said. "And if the rest of the country is going to have this conversation about mid-decade redistricting, then so should Maryland, and so should every other state. Because until it is done nationally, we have to make sure that this election is not stolen right before our face, so this pain is made permanent."

Congressional redistricting effort

But while Moore named a panel in November that proposed the new map for Maryland, the governor could not prevail on the heavily Democratic Maryland Senate to approve it.

When it was before the Democratic-controlled General Assembly, the governor told lawmakers in January that the state needed to act to counter what he called "political redlining" by Trump in other states at the cost of Black representation in Congress.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in Maryland and already hold a 7-1 advantage in the state's U.S. House delegation, with Rep. Andy Harris the lone GOP representative.

The Maryland House passed legislation containing a new map in early February, but the measure ran into opposition from Ferguson.

The senator pointed out a map adopted in 2021 that would have made it easier to flip Harris' seat, which was ruled unconstitutional by a judge who called it "a product of extreme partisan gerrymandering." Maryland passed another map in 2022, and the parties dropped their legal fight.