Dead man identified as suspect in 1988 Maryland cold case homicide

A man who died in 2010 was identified as a suspect in a 1988 cold case homicide in Frederick, Maryland, according to the city police department.

The suspect, identified as Calvin Ziegler, was interviewed during the initial investigation. However, due to early DNA testing, he was not determined to be a suspect at the time.

According to police, 23-year-old Delores Marie "Mooda" Thompson was found dead in her apartment in the 100 block of South Market Street on Feb. 1, 1988. There were no signs of forced entry, according to police.

It wasn't until this year that her family received answers due to a development in the case.

"Thanks to recent advancements in department forensic equipment, our crime scene unit was able to revisit the evidence with fresh eyes," Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

Police said they examined the initial investigation and found that Thompson's manner of death was strangulation. They also determined that the case included evidence of sexual assault.

According to police, Ziegler knew Thompson and frequently visited her apartment before her death. But a suspect sample could not be developed from the evidence that was available at the time.

Multiple other suspects were also interviewed during the initial investigation, police said.

This year, detectives went over the evidence again using updated forensic techniques and equipment. They identified a small piece of bedding that had not been previously tested.

By testing the evidence with updated techniques, investigators were able to produce a DNA profile and compare it to national records. It returned a match to Ziegler, who died in 2010, according to police.

Despite criminal charges not being possible, the Frederick County State's Attorney issued a formal letter confirming that the evidence supports the identification of Ziegler as the person responsible for Thompson's death and the case was listed as closed.

"To the family of Dolores Thompson, we know this announcement does not take away your pain, but we hope it offers the peace of finally knowing the truth," Chief Lando said.