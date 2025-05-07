Maryland child sex abuse survivors face May 31 deadline to avoid compensation caps

Survivors of child sex abuse in Maryland must file their lawsuits by May 31 to ensure that they won't be subject to new compensation caps as a result of the Child Victims Act.

Revisions to the Child Victims Act, passed by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2025 legislative session, limited the financial compensation for abuse claims to $400,000 per claimant, compared to the current cap of $890,000 per claimant, for all claims filed on or after June 1.

Discussions surrounding the act have arisen with ongoing legal battles involving the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which filed for bankruptcy days before the original Child Victims Act was enacted in 2023.

How does the Baltimore Archdiocese case relate to the deadline?

A recent lawsuit filed on behalf of child sexual abuse survivors claims that the Archdiocese of Baltimore is attempting to avoid its financial responsibility to victims by using the doctrine of charitable immunity, which protects certain tax-exempt organizations operating for religious or educational purposes from civil lawsuits.

A 2023 report by the Maryland Attorney General found that over 600 children were abused by at least 165 priests, teachers, and employees under the church's supervision, with more than 1,000 claims subsequently filed alleging the church was liable for sexual assault cases.

What is at stake for survivors?

The lawsuit asks a judge to rule on whether the Catholic Church can continue to use the charitable immunity doctrine despite having filed for bankruptcy. According to the lawsuit, the Archdiocese filed for bankruptcy because "it faced potentially catastrophic liabilities from hundreds of survivors' claims."

For survivors contemplating legal action, the approaching May 31 deadline represents the last opportunity to file under the higher compensation cap of $890,000 per claim. After that date, the maximum potential recovery will be reduced by more than half to $400,000.

The Baltimore Archdiocese hasn't been the only institution involved with sexual abuse lawsuits.

Lawsuits filed in April by New York-based firm Levy Konigsberg allege that survivors suffered repeated abuse at one of 12 juvenile detention facilities in Maryland.

A new audit released on Tuesday said that the state's Department of Juvenile Service did not conduct thorough background checks for contractors who were providing youth care services.