Maryland man accused of producing child pornography, soliciting minors in Philippines trafficking scheme

An Anne Arundel County man was arrested Tuesday for the production and possession of child pornography and soliciting a minor, Maryland State Police said.

Philip Andrew Turner, 46, of Linthicum Heights, is charged with seven counts of sexual solicitation, five counts of possession of child pornography and production of child pornography, police said.

He was taken to an Anne Arundel County detention center and is awaiting an initial court appearance, as of Tuesday.

Sex offense investigation

In 2024, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Maryland identified multiple people connected to the sex trafficking of children in the Philippines.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the traffickers were using various online platforms to allow buyers to direct the exploitive actions through a live camera, according to state police.

After further investigation, officials identified Turner as a suspect, police said.

A review of his online platforms allegedly revealed several virtual meetings during which he allegedly directed young girls — between the ages of 10 and 13 — to engage in child pornography in the Philippines and in other locations across the world, according to police.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed on Turner's home and vehicle, and he was arrested, police said.

The arrest was part of Maryland's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a combined effort that focuses on identifying suspects involved in online child pornography and other crimes that victimize children.