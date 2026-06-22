Baltimore community mourns child killed in stolen car hit-and-run: "It's devastating, it's traumatizing"

A Baltimore community is coming together to remember 3-year-old Jordan Bright, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.

Pastors Stacey and Maurice Bryson of Nehemia House Ministries, who are close with Bright's family, say the little girl was known for her joyful personality and loving spirit.

The church is hosting a prayer vigil on Tuesday evening at the intersection where she was struck.

Child killed in stolen car hit-and-run

According to Baltimore Police, officers responded Saturday afternoon to West Pratt Street near South Monroe Street for a reported pedestrian crash. They found Bright suffering from life-threatening injuries and rushed her to a hospital, where she later died.

Pastor Stacey Bryson said she received a heartbreaking call from Jordan's mother shortly after the crash.

"To hear the screams and the cries of a mom who just experienced the most tragic day of her life...it was horrific," Bryson said.

Police said the driver, a 14-year-old boy, fled the scene. Detectives later located him after receiving a description of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen by a family member shortly before the crash.

The teen is being charged with stolen auto and vehicular manslaughter and is currently being held in custody.

Remembering Jordan Bright

The Brysons said Jordan's family is deeply involved in Nehemia House Ministries and affectionately called the 3-year-old "Sweet Potato."

"She would greet you with hugs and big smiles. She always had her hair beautifully braided, and she would always make sure you saw her hair and showed off her beads. And she loved roller skating, even at three," Stacey Bryson said.

Pastor Maurice Bryson said the church is focused on supporting the family through what he expects will be a long healing process.

"It's devastating, it's traumatizing, and so we're going to do everything—and we're asking the community to help us do everything—to support them in this. This is going to be a long road," he said.

The candlelight prayer vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Pratt Street and South Monroe Street, where community members, faith leaders, family and friends will gather to honor Jordan's life and support her loved ones.

A fundraiser has also been established to help the family with funeral expenses and other immediate needs.