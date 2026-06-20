3-year-old dies after being struck by stolen car driven by 14-year-old

A deadly hit-and-run killed a three-year-old girl in Southwest Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore police officers rushed to West Pratt Street near South Monroe Street for a pedestrian crash just after 1 pm.

There, officers found the little girl with severe, life-threatening injuries. Medics took her to the hospital, where she later died.

Police said the driver, a 14-year-old boy, left the scene.

According to detectives, officers found the 14-year-old after receiving a description of his vehicle over a broadcast. Later, police learned that the vehicle was reported stolen by a family member just before the crash.

"My heart just goes out for the baby."

Southwest Baltimore resident Bobbye Williams' heart aches knowing a family lost their three-year-old girl.

"I'm sorry for the mother, definitely for those children," she said.

Williams said she wasn't at home during the time of the crash. She later learned about it from her neighbors.

"I've been here for 37 years," she said. "We hear about a lot of things." Though she said she's never heard of a hit-and-run involving a young girl and a teenager.

Williams believes both families are in pain right now as detectives search for more answers in this investigation.

"It's just so sad that a 14-year-old child, he's a child himself, to do something like that," she said. "That's why I say my heart goes out to both of them."