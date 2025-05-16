Progress in teaching environmental literacy improves around Chesapeake Bay area after COVID-19 learning loss

Progress in teaching environmental education in Maryland has rebounded after a slight decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Chesapeake Bay Program.

The program's Environmental Literacy Planning Outcome is based on the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, a motion signed in 2014 that establishes goals for the restoration of the bay and the surrounding area.

The agreement lays out 10 goals to advance the restoration of the bay, including boosting environmental literacy to ensure students know how to protect their local watersheds.

A 2024 survey of 302 schools in the Chesapeake Bay region – including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia – documented the increased progress toward environmental education goals.

The survey gathers information about how prepared school districts are to support environmental literacy for students and tracks the availability of environmental education programs.

Survey shows increase in environmental literacy programs

The bi-annual survey asks school districts if they have environmental education programs, program leaders, methods for training teachers and other environmental literacy elements.

About 57% of school districts said they were "somewhat prepared" to launch an environmental education program, while 19% said they were "well prepared," according to the Chesapeake Bay Program.

Nearly 25% of respondents said they were not prepared.

The percentage of those who said they were well prepared in the 2024 survey increased by 2% from 2022, almost reaching pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Program, some of the goals outlined in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement will be updated in 2025.

Federal funding cuts could impact Chesapeake Bay restoration plans

The push to increase education about the environment comes as some in Maryland are concerned about the Trump administration's federal budget cuts and how it could impact Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.

In April, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) said the proposed funding cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) could jeopardize restoration efforts.

The proposed cuts would decrease NOAA's budget from $6.1 billion to $4.5 billion, according to the CBF.

The cuts could reduce the financial support that NOAA provides for restoration programs.

Declining water quality in Baltimore waterways

A report from nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore found that water quality in the Inner Harbor and other Baltimore-area watersheds has declined over the past decade.

According to the report, water quality in 2024 was extremely poor in most of the region, and all the waterways have shown declining ecological health since 2023.

"The long-term data trends are telling us that these problems are getting worse over time," Blue Water Baltimore said.

The non-profit recommends increasing investments in environmentally friendly stormwater infrastructure and sewer infrastructure to improve water quality in the region.