Best and worst times to hit the road in Maryland for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend kicks off a period of heavy travel on Maryland roads, bringing heavy traffic along major roadways.

More than 335,000 drivers are expected to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge between Friday, May 22, and Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

The agency is urging drivers to stay on US-50 on both sides of the bridge to keep the local roadways open for first responders.

The agency also shared the best times for drivers to hit the road to reduce travel delays.

Best time to travel across the Bay Bridge

Two-way traffic will be implemented on the Bay Bridge to help reduce delays going eastbound, MDTA officials said.

According to officials, the best times to travel eastbound across the bridge are:

Thursday, May 21 – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Friday, May 22 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 – before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 – before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Memorial Day Monday, May 25 – before 11 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

The best times to travel westbound across the bridge are:

Thursday, May 21 – before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday, May 22 – before 8 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 – before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 – before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Memorial Day Monday, May 25 – before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26 – before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Drivers can expect traffic in both directions at the bridge and along US-50 during the holiday weekend.