16,000 runners expected to take part in Sunday's Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run

More than 16,000 runners are expected to take part in Sunday's Bay Bridge Run, in which participants traverse the entire length of the four-mile-long bridge.

The race is the only time when pedestrians are allowed to walk or run across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

To ensure the safety of participants, the Bay Bridge Run will begin in waves of approximately 2,000 participants each. The first wave will begin at 7 a.m.

Among the participants in this year's event will be runners from 47 different states, as well as from Britain and Russia, according to officials who spoke at a news conference held Thursday to preview the run.

Event generates millions for local communities

One of the presenters at the news conference, Lee Corrigan, said that in addition to drawing thousands of runners, the event also generates millions of dollars in economic impact for Maryland's Queen Anne's and Anne Arundel counties. Corrigan is president of Corrigan Sports, which organizes the annual run.

The Bay Bridge Run begins on the western side of the shore in Anne Arundel County and the finish line is at the Chesapeake Bay Business Park on Kent Island on the Eastern Shore.

Organizers say the entire length of the event will be 6.2 miles. Participants can either run or walk during their journey.

The event will result in the Bay Bridge being closed at 12 a.m. Sunday to prepare for the runners, according to a statement issued by Queen Anne's County. The bridge is not expected to reopen until around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Race concludes with family-friendly festivities

"During this time frame, the westbound span will be in two-way traffic operations, carrying both east and westbound traffic," the statement said. "The southbound lane of Route 8 will be open from Main Street to Thompson Creek Road, but the exit to westbound Route 50/Bay Bridge located on the Route 8 overpass will remain closed," it added.

Post-race festivities will take place in the Chesapeake Bay Business Park in Stevensville and are open to runners, as well as their families and friends, organizers said.

The post-run celebration will include live music, food and family-friendly activities. All proceeds from the festivities will benefit first responders of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department.