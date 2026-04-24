Baltimore prepares to welcome a championship professional boxing match

Baltimore's Hilton Inner Harbor is welcoming several fighters from near and far to compete in a night of pro boxing in the city.

"I get to punch people in the face," said boxer Ali Ellis from Philadelphia, when asked why he wants to participate.

He is one of 28 boxers competing in Saturday night's match. The event will be held at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. Find fight details and tickets here.

Culture of boxing

Ellis said the sport has saved his life.

"I got shot in the back of my head, and a bunch of other things happening, and being in the gym and being in that community has uplifted me from the things I was doing," said Ellis.

It's inspirational stories like this that Kevin Seawright, president of the Baltimore Development Corporation, says we need in order to bring combat sports back to the city.

"The culture of boxing has always been here, we're just trying to push forward and keep it in the city and bring it back," said Seawright.

Bringing boxing to Baltimore

Seawright says 2,000 people are expected to come to the city for the boxing event this weekend, not only promoting the sport, but all that downtown has to offer.

"We're doing this for the city and revitalization of downtown. We feel that all businesses thrive when we have these events come through," said Seawright.

This is certainly true for Ellis.

When he's not fighting, his plans include eating and sightseeing.

"I wanted to see the Ravens stadium, I like the color of the Orioles," said Ellis.

The fight is scheduled for Saturday night at the Hilton Inner Harbor, doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the fights start at 7 p.m.

Find more information or get tickets here.