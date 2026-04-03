Major boxing match coming to Baltimore's Inner Harbor on April 25

Professional boxing is making a comeback in downtown Baltimore, and this time, it's stepping into the rings at the Hilton Inner Harbor.

The fight night scheduled for April 25 will feature nearly two dozen fighters, including Maryland's own Jaqeem Hutcherson.

"It means everything to me and to graduate from here in Baltimore at Morgan State University... it just means a lot to me, and I'll be thinking about that as I walk into the ring," said Hutcherson.

The 29-year-old fighter told WJZ he's been waiting for this moment to perform in front of a hometown crowd.

"This is my city, this is my town. You ain't coming in here and taking it from me," he said.

City leaders say the event is also part of a bigger strategy to bring large-scale events back to Baltimore's downtown core.

"We look at this as an economic driver to the city," said Kevin Seawright, Executive VP of Baltimore Development Corp.

Coming off major events like CIAA and a sold-out Orioles opening day, officials say Baltimore is proving it can deliver.

Strong turnout expected

Promoters say they're expecting a strong turnout, and this is just the beginning.

"We plan to sell it out," said Christen Jeter, owner of Jeter Promotions. "The fans of Baltimore will come to support it and enjoy a night in a beautiful hotel with an exciting show."

For fighters like Hutcherson, it's a chance to put on a show.

"You guys are not going to want to miss that I'm going to put on a spectacular performance...mark my words," he said. "It's going to a butt-whooping going on for sure."

Fight night is set for April 25 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, with the main card starting around 9:00 p.m.

Tickets and full fight details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.