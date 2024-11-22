Several Baltimore Catholic churches hold final Mass this weekend as archdiocese seeks to consolidate

BALTIMORE -- Several parishes within the Archdiocese of Baltimore will hold their final Mass this weekend as the archdiocese moves forward with its "Seek the City to Come" plan which will consolidate 61 parishes into 30 worship sites, the Baltimore Banner reported.

The initiative to downsize comes as Baltimore sees a decrease in its population.

According to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Catholic churches in the city and surrounding suburbs were built to serve a growing population.

In the 1950s, over a dozen churches opened to accommodate a population boom that pushed the city to nearly 1 million residents.

Since then, Baltimore's population has shrunk to less than 570,000 people, prompting the downsizing initiative and eventually the announcement of a final plan in May 2024.

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori also attributed the decision to deteriorating buildings and the cost of maintaining aging churches.

"...this process was aimed at allowing our parishes to focus on mission and ministry, as opposed to leaking roofs, crumbling walls and failing electric and plumbing systems," Baltimore Archbishop Lori said in his announcement.

According to the Baltimore Banner, the following parishes will hold their final Mass this weekend:

Church of the Annunciation at 5212 McCormick Avenue will hold its final Mass on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

St. Cecilia will hold a joint final Mass with Immaculate Conception at 3300 Clifton Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

St. Luke at 7517 North Point Road will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

Corpus Christi at 110 W. Lafayette Avenue will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Pompei at 3600 Claremont Street will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

St. Clare at 714 Myrth Avenue will hold its final Mass in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. and in English on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea at 1400 Riverside Avenue in Federal Hill will hold its final Mass on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

St. Pius V will hold its final Mass at St. Peter Claver at 1526 N. Fremont Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

St. Rose of Lima at 3803 4th Street will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at 1008 W. 37th Street will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

St. William of York at 600 Cooks Lane will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:15 a.m.

Transfiguration Catholic Community at 775 W. Hamburg Street will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

The Baltimore Banner reported that the following churches will celebrate final Mass later:

St. Thomas More at 6806 McClean Boulevard will hold its final Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Mary at 6736 Youngstown Avenue will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption at 5502 York Road will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.

St. Pius X at 6482 York Road will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

According to The Baltimore Banner, many of the combined sites will hold their first Mass on December 1, the first day of Advent.

Find more information about the Archdiocese of Baltimore's "Seek the City to Come" plan HERE.