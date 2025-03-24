Baltimore County early learning center to close at the end of the 2025 school year

Baltimore County's Board of Education voted to close an early learning center at the end of the 2024-25 school year, earlier than they initially planned.

District officials originally planned to close the Campfield Early Learning Center at the end of the 2025-26 school year. In 2023, it was listed as one of several schools that would be impacted by a redistricting plan.

On March 11, the Board of Education approved the closure with officials citing that less than 60 students were projected to attend the learning center during the 2025-26 school year.

District officials determined that transitioning students and programs to their home schools or to nearby regional programs at the end of the 2025 school year would be more beneficial.

Baltimore County school redistricting plan

The redistricting plan, announced in 2023, aimed to increase school capacity.

In recommending the closure of the Campfield Early Learning Center, Baltimore County Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers said four elementary school capital projects would be completed by 2026.

Superintendent Rogers said the projects would add more than 1,200 seats to elementary schools and allow Campfield students to return to their home schools.

"In this part of the region of Baltimore County, a lot of schools are overcrowded," Director of Strategic Planning Paul Taylor said in 2023. "What we're going to do is finish four capital projects that will add additional seats to the region."

Parents and staff spoke out against the closure in 2023, saying most schools in the district don't go as in-depth or focus on early childhood in the way that Campfield does.

The early learning center is designed to get young children ready for school and provide family services like childcare.

Despite concerns from the school community, district leaders moved forward with their plan to close the center.

Supporting students and staff

District officials said the decision to close Campfield earlier than originally planned was based on state regulations outlined in a February 11 Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) report.

Officials said they will meet with parents and staff members in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the 2025-26 school year.

Staff impacted by the change in the timeline will be prioritized as transfers this spring, according to officials.

District officials said the decision to close Campfield may be appealed by the Maryland State Board of Education, though the appeal would need to be submitted within 30 days of the decision which was made on March 11.