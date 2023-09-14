BCPS considers new boundary options for several Baltimore County elementary schools

PARKVILLE -- Baltimore County Public Schools will be holding a series of meetings for a committee to consider new boundary options for seven participating elementary schools in the northwest region.

The first meeting was held on Sept. 13 at Pikesville Middle School at 7701 Seven Mile Lane.

The list of schools participating in the study includes Bedford Elementary School, Fort Garrison Elementary, Milbrook Elementary School, Scotts Branch Elementary School, Summit Park Elementary School and Wellwood Elementary School.

Campfield Early Learning Center is also a factor in the study, which aims to move students to their zoned schools or other nearby programs. In a vote, the Baltimore County Board of Education made the decision to close their doors for good effective 2026.

In a series of up to six committee meetings, board members will consider information about expanding attendance areas for Bedford Elementary and Summit Park Elementary replacement schools and options to ease overcrowding in the northwest.

"In this part of the region of Baltimore County, a lot of schools are overcrowded," Director of Strategic Planning Paul Taylor said. "What we're going to do is finish four capital projects that will add additional seats to the region."

Committee meetings are set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Dec. 6 and, if needed, Dec. 13

A special public informational session will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to consider data and hear from the public about option preferences.

All of the listed meetings will take place in the cafeteria of Pikesville Middle School.

Once the committee process wraps up, the new selected boundary will go to the Baltimore County Board of Education during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Following a board public hearing on Feb. 21, members are expected to vote on the recommendation on Tues., March 5.

If you're interested in attending a meeting, you may go in person or watch the live stream here.

Spanish translation services will be provided at each meeting.