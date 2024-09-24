Maryland campaign pushes Hispanic Americans to cast their votes: "We're not invisible"

BALTIMORE -- A new campaign by Maryland Latinos Unidos is letting Hispanic and Latino Americans know that their voice and vote matter in this upcoming election.

"We're not invisible," said Dr. Gabriela Lemus, the Executive Director of Maryland Latinos Unidos. "We're part of this beautiful fabric that is Maryland and we're going to participate and be a part of it."

The Hispanic and Latino populations in Maryland have grown significantly, now representing nearly 12% of the state's population. In Baltimore City, those populations have grown from 4% to 8% since the last census.

"People don't feel connected"

Lemus says the nonprofit Maryland Latinos Unidos is trying to address challenges that could prevent Hispanic and Latino voters from getting to the polls.

"People don't feel connected," Lemus said.

Lemus says the Hispanic and Latino populations are relatively young with many first-time voters, and there are other barriers in the way.

"One is to be invited to come in, but I feel like for new voters, it's important not to pressure them to be a part of a party," Lemus said. "I think they're still finding their feet and trying to figure out what they stand for and what the people running for office stand for."

"We're inviting them to register to vote"

Maryland Latinos Unidos encourages the Hispanic and Latino communities to overcome the barriers and cast their ballots.

"We're inviting them to register to vote, make sure they're registered in the state and that they begin to participate," said Lemus.

In this year's election, an estimated 36.2 million Hispanic and Latino Americans are eligible to vote across the country, which is an increase from 32.3 million in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center.

However, the Pew Research Center says voter turnout rates among Hispanic Americans in presidential elections have typically trailed those of some other groups.

"There's a growing desire by the Latinx population to reach out and make sure that their political power and their needs grow along with that population as well," said Dr. Roger Hartley, Dean of the College of Public Affairs at the University of Baltimore.