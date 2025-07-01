Maryland business owner cleans up floodwater mess as stormy weather continues

As more stormy weather powered into Maryland on Tuesday, residents in Baltimore and Harford counties are still cleaning up from the night before.

Severe weather, which brought tornado warnings, flooding, and damaging winds, left residents and business owners cleaning up a mess.

Tina Schifflett, the owner of Tina's Trophy World in Aberdeen, told WJZ she once again had to clear water from her business. She said heavy rain regularly floods the town, and she often has to stop her usual work to shop vac and clean up her store.

"I was expected, you know, to come in here to a mess, and I did," Schifflett said.

"There's water everywhere"

Harford County received the worst of Monday's severe weather.

Roads flooded, lightning bolts lit up neighborhoods, and a house caught fire because of a lightning strike. Other Harford County residents saw tree damage and some scary cloud formations.

Schifflett said she received a phone call Monday night saying that the business flooded and water pushed its way inside."

"You open the door, there's water everywhere," Schifflett said. You know, we're cleaning up. We're getting rid of stuff that was left on the floor. The water just brushes in here from trucks and cars driving by, and the water just comes in here. It's kind of like the ocean. It just pushes its way through the door."

Schifflett said flooding happens in her store whenever there is a lot of heavy rain, and with more severe weather on the way, she expects Wednesday will likely be a rinse and repeat.

"I'm expecting the same thing tomorrow morning, to come in here after we've done shop vac, and, yeah, do it all over again," Schifflett said.

Harford, Baltimore counties struck by storms

Powerful storms ripped through parts of Harford and Baltimore counties on Monday evening, with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, and lightning strikes.

A tornado warning was issued for east central and central Harford County, as well as east central Baltimore County.

The storm moved through Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Riverside, Kingsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Bel Air, Perry Hall, and Middle River.

WJZ viewers shared these photos from the storms.