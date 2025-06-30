Photos: Strong storms, tornado warnings rumble through Baltimore and Harford counties

Powerful storms ripped through parts of Harford and Baltimore counties on Monday evening, with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, and lightning strikes.
A tornado warning was issued for east central and central Harford County, as well as east central Baltimore County.
The storm moved through Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Riverside, Kingsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Bel Air, Perry Hall, and Middle River.
WJZ viewers shared these photos from the storms:
Adam Thompson
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.