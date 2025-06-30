Watch CBS News
Photos: Strong storms, tornado warnings rumble through Baltimore and Harford counties

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Powerful storms ripped through parts of Harford and Baltimore counties on Monday evening, with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, and lightning strikes.

A tornado warning was issued for east central and central Harford County, as well as east central Baltimore County.

The storm moved through Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Riverside, Kingsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Bel Air, Perry Hall, and Middle River.

WJZ viewers shared these photos from the storms:

bel-air1.png
Bel Air, Maryland Photo by Rachael Salamone
bel-air.png
Bel Air, Maryland Photo by Will Conway
untitled-design-91.jpg
Bel Air, Maryland Photo by Jessica Lynn
fallston.png
Fallston, Maryland Photo by Alyssa Levitt
kingsville.png
Kingsville, Maryland Photo by Chuck Yang
bel-air2.png
Bel Air, Maryland Photo by Ashley Mattiello
bel-air3.png
Bel Air, Maryland Photo by Rob Downs
edgewood.png
Edgewood, Maryland Photo by Melanie Blair
aberdeen.png
Aberdeen Proving Ground Photo by Coryann Anderson
harford.png
Harford County, Maryland Photo by Krystal Donahue
long-bar-harbor.png
Long Bar Harbor, Maryland Photo by Karley Sullivan
bel-air4.png
North East River, Cecil County Photo by Shane Fletcher
bel-air5.png
Bel Air, Maryland Photo by Jeff Hopkins
foreest-river.png
Forest Hill, Maryland Tammy Winpigler-Schueler
perryville.png
Perryville, Maryland Photo by Kimmie Workman
