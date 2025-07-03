Maryland businesses prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend: "This is our Super Bowl"

With multiple fireworks shows set to light up the night sky all weekend long, Maryland businesses are gearing up for more customers.

"This is our Super Bowl"

Keith Wilson, a chef at Somethang Delicious, LLC, is preparing to cook up something delicious during the Fourth of July weekend.

"Turkey wings, we also have a great salmon wrap, a jerk chicken wrap," said Wilson. "Our homemade macaroni and cheese and our amazing kale collard mix."

The Baltimore-based food truck and catering company can be found all over Charm City on most days. But for the holiday, Wilson plans to make stops all over the region.

"It is a labor of love," Wilson said. "It's going to be hot if you ever work on the food truck. It's tight, however, we know, we prepare for this. This is our Super Bowl."

Preparing from the inside out

Restaurants in South Baltimore that sit along the Patapsco River, including Nick's Fish House, also expect to see more business on the Fourth of July.

Carly Eutsler, the Managing Partner of the restaurant, said she is prepping for Independence Day weekend, starting from the inside out.

"Preparing internally in the kitchen, because that's the most important part, and making sure our kitchen and our bars are fully stocked with plenty of food and drink," said Eutsler.

Eutsler told WJZ they have ordered lots and lots of fresh crabs ahead of time to meet the demand.

"Any of our oysters, our steamed shrimp, our we have a seafood, cold seafood tower, which has a mix of everything on there," Eutsler said. "Can't go wrong."

Nick's Fish House will have entertainment all weekend long, but like Somethang Delicious, it will have normal business hours, so customers can make it out to see fireworks on time.

"We just know what it is," said Wilson "We just rock out."