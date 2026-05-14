Maryland braces for blustery chill, weekend weather heats up

Gusty showers and storms from Wednesday evening have moved well offshore. While there could be a passing sprinkle or shower today, most of the day will be rain-free, gray, and unseasonably cool.

Blustery, gray, and cool Thursday across Maryland

Thursday will be rather gray, blustery and unseasonably cool.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s and 60s across most of central Maryland, the metro and eastern shore through Thursday afternoon. We will see more clouds than sunshine across the state. A few isolated to widely scattered sprinkles and light showers will be possible, but most places won't see any measurable rain.

Winds will be blustery; out of the northwest 10 to 20 mph gusting up to 30 MPH at times.

Perfect weather for Preakness, heat quickly builds early next week

We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Friday as afternoon temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s. Friday will be exceptionally comfortable with a refreshing breeze and low humidity.

Warmer weather arrives this weekend! Temperatures peak in the lower 80s on Preakness Saturday. The forecast remains dry and not too humid for Saturday's event at the 151st annual Preakness Stakes. Based on new computer model information, any showers should stay well west of our area, leading to high confidence in a dry forecast Saturday into early Saturday evening.

Sunday's temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s by late afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible throughout the day, but more hours of the day will be dry than wet. Storms will be hit or miss, so many neighborhoods will stay dry.

Summer-like weather will continue to build for the first half of next week. This is especially true for areas away from Chesapeake Bay. Monday's high temperatures will top-out near 90° in Baltimore City with lower 90s likely north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. Much of the area has a shot at temperatures in the lower to middle 90s on Tuesday afternoon. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out Monday or Tuesday, but they should be few and far between. The greatest chance for any isolated storms would be across the higher elevations north & west of Baltimore Beltway during the peak heat of the day.

Wednesday looks like the last day of 90° temperatures for awhile before major temperature relief arrives along with much needed chances for showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of the the storms Wednesday evening, Monday through Wednesday will feature moderate levels of humidity, which means heat index values may climb as high as the upper 90s.