Maryland Board of Elections pushes back on Trump's claim of 500,000 fake mail-in ballots

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is denying President Trump's claim that the state "just had 500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots revealed," saying that no "fake ballots" were distributed.

The SBE previously acknowledged an error by its mail-in ballot vendor that resulted in some voters receiving the wrong party ballot for the gubernatorial primary election. The president, in response, claimed on social media that Maryland "just had 500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots revealed" and pushed for the passage of the Save America Act.

Maryland SBE mailed some voters the wrong ballots

The SBE said that more than 500,000 Maryland voters requested mail-in ballots. According to the SBE, the error only affects voters who were mailed a ballot before May 14, 2026.

However, the SBE said that while it is possible that "only a small number" of voters received the wrong ballot, because of the error, all voters must be sent a replacement ballot.

The board of elections said it is working with the vendor to send those replacement mail-in ballots.

Voters who requested and received their mail-in ballot online to print at home will not be impacted, according to the SBE. All impacted voters will be notified.

The Maryland primaries will be held on June 23, 2026.

After the error was acknowledged, Mr. Trump wrote on Saturday, "Maryland just had 500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots revealed. We cannot, as a Country, put up with this any longer!!! Voter I.D., and Proof of Citizenship, must be approved, NOW. Crooked Mail-In Voting must be stopped!!! PUT IT ALL IN THE HOUSING AND FISA BILLS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Jared DeMarinis, the Maryland State Administrator of Elections, told CBS News Baltimore that "I want to assure the President, voters, and the public that NO Fake Mail-in ballots were distributed."

He added that the trusted source on election results is the State Board of Elections, "rather than a social media influencer."

"The wording in President Trump's post regarding Maryland's election seeks to mislead, sow distrust, and create misinformation," DeMarinis said.

DeMarinis said the SBE issued a statement acknowledging an error, and it continues to move quickly to engage all affected and concerned voters.

"The action taken for reissuance of ballots eliminates any doubt about the integrity or accuracy of mail-in voting," DeMarinis said. "Maryland's elections are verified, secure, and transparent. Mail-in voting is, and will remain, an integral part of the electoral process. Every eligible voter will get a chance to cast their ballot in their chosen manner and every voice will be heard."

What is the Save America Act?

The SAVE America Act, or the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 30, 2026.

The bill would require voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering, and would implement photo identification requirements for voting.

The bill would also prevent states from accepting and processing voting applications to register in a federal election unless the voter presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

Proponents of the bill say it is aimed at preventing noncitizens from casting ballots. Some experts, however, say the bill could affect millions of Americans who don't have access to certain documents, like a passport or their birth certificate, or who have changed their names.