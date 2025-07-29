Maryland man celebrates 100th blood donation: "It's a good feeling"

A Maryland man has donated blood 100 times, saving an estimated 300 lives.

Stuart Schmidt Sr., from Anne Arundel County, said he started donating blood 45 years ago when his son Stuart Jr. was born. The younger Stuart needed blood when he was born, prompting the elder to start his life-saving journey.

"My son needed blood when he was born, and they were going to charge me a great deal of money," Stuart Schmidt Sr. told WJZ.

Back then, donating blood could count as a credit toward the newborn's hospital bill.

But now, Schmidt Sr. said donating blood is the "most rewarding thing that I talk about."

"I look forward to giving all the time"

Schmidt Sr. said it's his lifelong mission to donate blood as often as possible.

He learned that each donation could save up to three lives.

"It's a good feeling," Schmidt said. "I look forward to giving all the time."

Once Schmidt Sr. started working for Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE), which hosts multiple Red Cross Blood Drives each year, he made sure to donate as often as he could.

"I hate missing a turn," Schmidt Sr. said.

"He's kind of like a living legend"

Schmidt's children and grandchildren joined him to celebrate the 100-donation milestone.

"For him, it was just a way to give back to the community and to help so many more people," Schmidt Jr. said. "They know him here, they're familiar with him, he's kind of like a living legend."

Schmidt Sr. has donated 100 pints of blood, that's 12 and a half gallons, which is enough to help up to 300 people, and he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

He says he hopes this accomplishment inspires others to donate blood.

"It's pretty special because I try to lead by example with everything I do for my kids and my grandkids, and it seems to work," Schmidt Sr. said.