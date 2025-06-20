Maryland tech executive's reset inspires broader message for Men's Mental Health Month

What if the strongest thing a man can do is step away?

That's exactly what Leon Burns, a Maryland tech executive, did this spring.

The President and CEO of Open Technology Group unplugged from his demanding corporate life, taking a 23-day reset in Cancun, focused on rest, reflection, and therapy.

"Kind of getting away from the mundane really allowed me to do a deep dive and figure out some things that I could have been doing differently or more efficiently in my life," Burns said.

"Gave me a much clearer vision"

For Burns, the time away wasn't about escape. It was about realignment.

"It made me realize that I needed to reconnect with family a little bit more, because work had gotten so hectic," Burns said. "It also gave me a much clearer vision as to other things that I could be doing to help others."

Resonating with Black men

Burns' message resonates not only with men in high-pressure jobs but especially with Black men, who often feel pressured to suppress vulnerability.

Licensed therapist Arnold Hicks says breaks like this aren't signs of weakness, but they are acts of strength.

"You sometimes don't know how much you need the reset until you step away from it," Hicks said. "We are not rewarded for vulnerability. It's not something we have ever been taught as a strength or a skill."

Value of boundaries, resisting temptation

Burns also learned the value of boundaries — a tool both he and Hicks say is vital in preventing burnout and building emotional resilience.

"Setting boundaries is the beginning of you taking control of your life," Hicks said. "Most people are good at setting boundaries with others, but not themselves."

Burns agrees that sharing that he's learned to resist the temptation to always be on.

"I learned over those 23 days in Cancun to step away — and that created a much healthier version of myself," Burns said.

For those in leadership roles, Hicks says guilt shouldn't be the driving force behind staying overworked.

"It's not selfish to step away. What's selfish is knowing you're on empty and continuing to give people a lesser version of you," Hicks said. "You're not helping them, or yourself."

Now, as Men's Mental Health Month unfolds, both men are urging others to take action.

"Even if you feel unloved or unsupported, there is help out there," Hicks said. "You don't have to go through it alone."

By the numbers: Men's Mental Health

According to the CDC and Mental Health America:

1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety, but fewer than half receive treatment.

Suicide rates among men are nearly four times higher than among women.

Only 1 in 3 Black adults in need of mental health care receive it.

76% of men in high-stress jobs report feeling burned out.

Burns and Hicks hope stories like this remind men — especially Black men — that self-care isn't optional. It's essential.

"Give yourself the permission to reset and rest," Burns said. "That's not weakness. That's wisdom."