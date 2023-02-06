First Alert Forecast: Warmer week ahead

BALTIMORE - Warmer weather is in the forecast this week. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

CHILLY TONIGHT: Temperatures overnight will drop to around 30 for most locations under partly cloudy skies. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/DfBI1yv9F5 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 6, 2023

Temperatures will rebound on Tuesday into the low 50s for most and it only gets warmer through the week. A cold front will

approach the area late Tuesday through early Wednesday and may bring a few more clouds to the area, but it will remain dry.

Temperatures on Wednesday ahead of the front will reach the low 60s.

The mild weather continues through mid-week with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s again Thursday with a chance for

showers. More rain is expected Friday as low pressure tracks near the region, so your Friday afternoon and evening plans look a

little soggy.

Dry weather returns for the weekend and a return to temperatures typical of early February. Highs in the 40s are expected

Saturday and Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds with lows dipping back into the 20s and 30s.