Maryland leaders, community members mourn death of esteemed journalist Tim Tooten

BALTIMORE -- Maryland leaders and community members are mourning the death of esteemed journalist Rev. Dr. Tim Tooten Sr.

Tooten, who was 66, was an anchor at WBAL-TV 11 for more than 35 years. WBAL made the announcement of his death Sunday evening.

He was one of the longest-tenured and best-recognized education reporters in the region and retired from WBAL in 2023. He spent more than 40 years in journalism, the Baltimore Banner reported.

According to an obituary by the Schimunek Funeral Home, Tooten began working as a journalist for WBAL-TV 11 in 1988 and held the title of Baltimore's only full-time education reporter for more than 30 years.

In 2006, Tooten founded Harvest Christian Ministries, a non-denominational church in Baltimore County, according to the obituary. There, he served as a pastor. He later became a member of Sharon Baptist Church, where he was ordained into the gospel ministry. Tooten also served as an adjunct professor of broadcast journalism at Loyola University.

Maryland leaders remember Tim Tooten

After the news of Tooten's death, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott took to social media, telling a story about his first time being interviewed by Tooten.

"If you grew up in Baltimore in the 90s, you know you weren't officially out of school on a snow day until Tim Tooten said so! The first time he interviewed me, I had goosebumps and said, "Sir, I've watched you my entire life." He said thank you, but don't make me feel old and carried out the interview with that grace and distinction that he displayed every day of his career," Scott recounted.

Former Maryland governor Larry Hogan also paid his respects in a social media post.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of WBAL’s Tim Tooten. For more than 35 years, he was a trusted voice in Baltimore. He brought stories to life, and his impact went far beyond the newsroom.



Tim was a man of deep faith, a dedicated journalist, and a mentor to so many. He… — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 10, 2025

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of WBAL's Tim Tooten. For more than 35 years, he was a trusted voice in Baltimore. He brought stories to life, and his impact went far beyond the newsroom. Tim was a man of deep faith, a dedicated journalist, and a mentor to so many. He was simply a wonderful person," Hogan said in part.

Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown NAACP, also released a statement.

"My prayers go out to his wife, three children and grandchildren. In 2024," we honored Dr. Tim Tooten with a Distinguished Education Award for all that he has meant to Baltimore and Education," Coleman said.

"I grew up on Tim giving me the delays and closing of schools on snow days. He also gave us the good news and the challenges Maryland students faced. On a personal note he always told me to be careful around hot mics. Maryland will miss this champion and I am glad that I knew Dr. Tim Tooten."

The AFRO Staff issued a statement, issue condolences to Tooten's family and friends.