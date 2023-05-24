First Alert Forecast: Sunny & Cooler Thursday

BALTIMORE - A cold front will move through the region overnight with an increase in clouds and gusty northwest winds in its wake.

Temperatures will hold in the 60s through the evening and the first portion of tonight, but once the front passes, temperatures will cool to the 50s for lows by Thursday morning.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lots of sunshine. It will turn a bit chilly for this time of year Thursday night with 40s and 50s likely. Highs Friday will reach the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: It will be noticeably cooler behind the front Thursday with sunny skies and highs around 70°. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/b1ZV7M0Y3S — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 24, 2023

As we move into the holiday weekend, an area of low pressure to our south will spread clouds into the region.

Expect a few showers to move into the region by Sunday and continue through Memorial Day.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect increasing clouds and rain chances as we head into the weekend. At this time it appears Sunday will have the highest chances but not a complete washout. High temps will reach the low to mid-70s except near 80° on Memorial Day. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/PWK1yDivhS — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 24, 2023

The weekend does not look like a washout but periodic showers will be possible through

It is important to note that there is still a large spread in the model forecasts for this weekend with the American model showing light rain chances from Sunday through Tuesday and the Euro model completely dry for the entire weekend.

At this time, we are leaning more toward a chance for showers moving into the region later this weekend and lasting into early next week.

We will keep you updated on any changes in the forecast as we get closer to the holiday weekend.