First Alert Forecast: Rain chances tonight & Tuesday
BALTIMORE-- Expect cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon with a slight chance for showers. The best chances for rain will remain south and west of Baltimore. Expect highs in the 80s.
Skies will remain cloudy tonight with a chance for a few light showers. Lows will fall into the 60s to near 70.
Tuesday: Scattered showers are expected throughout the area on Tuesday morning and during the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
Long Term Forecast (Wednesday-Sunday):
Wednesday will see rain chances in the morning east of I-95, otherwise drier conditions will prevail through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 80s.
- Thursday: A trough moving eastward will steer Tropical Storm Idalia northeast away from the Carolina coast, reducing potential impacts. Local weather will be dominated by a surface ridge coming in from the Great Lakes. In other words, the weather will be fantastic with sunshine and low humidity with highs in the upper 80s. We D NOT expect impacts from Idalia here in Maryland.
- Thursday-Friday Temps: Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 50s, with low 60s around I-95. Friday will continue to be cool, starting off meteorological autumn. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with very low humidity.
- Labor Day Weekend: The forecast suggests a dry and sunny holiday weekend. Temperatures will rise, potentially hitting 90 degrees by Sunday, though humidity remains relatively low. Expect the dry, hot weather to continue through the first half of next week.
