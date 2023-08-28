First Alert Forecast: Rain chances tonight & Tuesday

BALTIMORE-- Expect cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon with a slight chance for showers. The best chances for rain will remain south and west of Baltimore. Expect highs in the 80s.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight with a chance for a few light showers. Lows will fall into the 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Scattered showers are expected throughout the area on Tuesday morning and during the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Long Term Forecast (Wednesday-Sunday):

Wednesday will see rain chances in the morning east of I-95, otherwise drier conditions will prevail through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 80s.