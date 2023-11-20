Watch CBS News
Maryland awarded grant to give $20,000 in rideshare credits during holiday season

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Up to $20,000 in ride-share credits will be made available to Marylanders this holiday season.

It will start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue through the holiday season while supplies last.

In partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association as well as Lyft and Responsibility.org, the grant will offer $20 rideshare credits and encourage Marylanders to Be the Make A Plan Driver by choosing an alternative to driving impaired from alcohol or drugs.

You can redeem these credits by opening the Lyft app, choosing payment from the menu and enter a code in the Lyft pass section.

That code will be made available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare.

You can only redeem it once for your account and you will get a $20 credit.

"We are once again making the choice easier than ever to make a plan and take a sober ride home," said Chrissy Nizer, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator and Governor Wes Moore's Highway Safety Representative. "Holidays are meant to cherish friends and family, and no one should lose a loved one due to a driver's selfish decision to drive impaired."

