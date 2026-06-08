Man sentenced to 50 years for deadly 2024 shooting in Baltimore apartment

A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in jail for a deadly shooting at a Baltimore apartment in 2024, according to the City State's Attorney's Office.

Tyrone Epps, 64, pleaded guilty in March to killing Paul Lee during the shooting at the Johnston Square Apartments on Nov. 13, 2024, court officials said.

"The sentence imposed today ensures that Mr. Epps will likely spend the rest of his life incarcerated for the execution-style murder of Paul Lee," said Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

Baltimore police were called to the lobby of the apartment building in the 500 block of East Preston Street, where they found Lee unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Staff members at the apartment suspected Epps as the shooter, and told police he lived in the building in unit 414.

Investigators reviewed audio and video surveillance from the apartment lobby and saw Epps approach Lee before an argument. Lee did not seem to engage with Epps, according to court documents.

Epps was seen in the video pointing a gun at Lee while he attempted to escape the area, court documents said. Epps then shot Lee three times, hitting him twice.

Officials said Lee was trying to hide behind another person at the time of the shooting.

Epps fled the scene and was later arrested. He waived his rights and told police that Lee had harassed him when he moved in. He further said he got tired of Lee's behavior and admitted to getting his gun, following Lee into the lobby and shooting him, according to court officials.

"While no sentence can ever restore what was taken from Mr. Lee's family and loved ones, I hope this outcome provides a measure of justice and closure as they continue to mourn this tremendous loss," Bates said in a statement.

Lee, survived by his 11-year-old son, is remembered as a family man.

Paul Lee was shot and killed in an apartment building in Baltimore on Wednesday. Photo from Tierra Farmer

"One time he got locked up, he said, 'Ma, when I get out of here, I'm going back to school, I'll make you proud.' He did what he said he was going to do," said Lee's mother, Rhonda Miller.