33-year-old killed in shooting at Baltimore apartment, remembered as a family man

BALTIMORE -- The family of Paul Lee is grieving after he died from injuries received during a shooting Wednesday at the Johnston Square Apartments in Baltimore.

Lee put his family above everything, according to his mother Rhonda Miller.

"He kept saying, 'Ma, you're my mother, you're my father, you did it all for me,'" Miller said.

"He was such a sweet guy"

Gathering at Miller's home on Thursday, family members are still coming to grips with how Lee became a victim of gun violence.

Miller said her 33-year-old son was a man of his word.

"One time he got locked up, he said, 'Ma, when I get out of here, I'm going back to school, I'll make you proud,'" Miller said. "He did what he said he was going to do."

Paul Lee was shot and killed in an apartment building in Baltimore on Wednesday. Photo from Tierra Farmer

Kevon Miller, Lee's older brother, said Lee created a group chat to check up on everyone after they lost another family member recently.

"'[He'd text] good morning, y'all good, love y'all,'" added Tierra Farmer, Lee's sister.

Lee's family says his legacy will continue through his 10-year-old son.

"If I know anything about my brother, he was thinking about his son the whole time that was happening to him," Kevon Miller said.

The investigation

Baltimore Police officers responded to Lee's apartment building on East Preston Street around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday where Lee was found in the lobby with a gunshot wound. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police didn't provide any investigative updates on Thursday.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can contact homicide detectives by calling 410-396-2100. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7-LOCKUP.