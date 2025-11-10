Maryland man found guilty for 2021 murder during drug transaction in Anne Arundel County

A Maryland man was found guilty of first-degree felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting during a drug sale in Glen Burnie, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Andy Daniel Aguilar-Amaya shot and killed 26-year-old Gene Fayga Martin during a robbery in October 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 7, 2026, court officials said.

Murder during drug transaction

Anne Arundel County police responded to the reported shooting on October 21, 2021, on Beach Road.

When they arrived, officers found Martin lying in the road in front of his car, suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

During the investigation, police recovered two 9mm shell casings and lifted fingerprints from Martin's car.

A witness told investigators that she heard two gunshots and saw a silver sedan flee the scene, according to court documents. Another witness reported that Martin said he was going to meet "Ando" and another man for a drug transaction. "Ando" was later determined to be Aguilar-Amaya.

The print lifted from Martin's car matched Aguilar-Amaya, and investigators determined that he intended to rob Martin of cash and drugs during the meeting, according to court officials.

"The defendant killed the victim during the course of a robbery, thereby making this a felony first-degree murder," State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement. "Our laws are meant to deter people from committing dangerous felonies where the death of any person is a foreseeable result."